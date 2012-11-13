McDonald's and pizza: Cara Delevingne reveals surprising pre-Victoria's Secret show diet

In the run up to the Victoria's Secret show, one of the most watched spectacles in the world, Adriana Lima put in the hours at the gym, undergoing . Doutzen Kroes, meanwhile, sipped on diet smoothies.



But Cara Delevingne took an entirely different approach to preparing for her appearance on the coveted catwalk. The model revealed that she on the eve of her runway debut, she opted for a McDonald's lunch and pizza dinner.



Referring to her surprising choices, the 20-year-old explained: "I need to eat a lot otherwise I feel faint. I get in the worst moods if I don’t eat".





And it seems she didn't even have time to hit the gym before the annual lingerie extravaganza, admitting: "I mean, I've been working everyday in different countries, so I haven't really had time, which probably helps with the stress of flying around, but no, nothing."



But her lack of preparation far from showed as she stepped out onto the runway, showing off her slight physique in a latex lollipop outfit with knee high socks.



The 20-year-old brought confidence and charisma to the catwalk, with a somewhat distracted Justin Bieber giving a performance in the background.



And she was clearly delighted about sharing the spotlight with the heartthrob, tweeting a picture of the pair posing together backstage and writing: "At the @VictoriasSecret show with @justinbieber ! So sweet!"





Backstage, Cara also shared some of her beauty secrets. Known for favouring a natural look, the model revealed that she doesn't leave the house without lip balm, Chanel mascara, a tissue pack and MAC eyebrow gel.



Her dark eyebrows have become her signature, something she acknowledged by joking: "They are their own beasts. I can't tame them."



"One day I'll go out and be Frida Kahlo. One day, there's going to be a fashion show inspired by her. I'm going to make it happen," she laughed.



She likes to take a laid back approach to her hair and make-up, saying that it usually depends on "what kind of mood I'm in. It's all kind of whatever you feel."