How to get in shape the healthy way this summer

With holidays fast approaching and the beach beckoning, there's no better time to embark on a health kick to feel your best this summer. Tanita Europe personal trainer Golan Horesh reveals his top tips for reaching your diet and exercise goals.

Get active

Fill your time with activities that burn calories, whether it's going for a walk or trying a specific exercise programme. HIIT training can be great for getting in shape quickly as it raises the body's metabolic rate for up to 24 hours after the session has finished. Try short bursts of maximum effort cardio, such as sprinting for 30 seconds, followed by short periods of rest for around 60 seconds, repeating for 10-20 minutes. Make sure to listen to your body and get plenty of rest.

Focus on nutrition

Whatever your end goal, make sure you tailor your diet to suit it. For example, eating enough protein, carbs and essential fats will help you tone up in a healthy way.

Don't overdo it

If your focus is weight loss, make sure not to go overboard – a safe amount of weight to lose each week is around one to two pounds. Don't be disheartened if your weight doesn't change as you tone up – a decrease in body fat and an increase in muscle shows you're moving in the right direction.

Cardio can be a great way to burn fat and tone up

Pay attention to your body

Hormones play a vital role in our body's ability to burn fat and build muscle – they dictate where your body tends to store fat. For example if you store the majority of your fat in your lower body, it is likely you have too much oestrogen so you will see more success using a training technique which boosts testosterone e.g. heavy weight training.

Set realistic goals

Whether you want to get in shape or lose weight, give yourself a starting point and realistic targets. I recommend using a Tanita body composition monitor – these scales give you a full run down of your vital statistics so you can know everything from your muscle mass to hydration levels.

