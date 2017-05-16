Inside the exclusive gym where Pippa Middleton has been training ahead of her wedding Pippa Middleton has been spotted visiting the £365 per month South Kensington Club in London

Like any bride-to-be, Pippa Middleton has been working hard to ensure she looks and feels her best for her wedding to fiancé James Matthews on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been training with a personal trainer at the South Kensington Club in London ahead of her big day, an exclusive gym that has previously been frequented by the likes of Prince Harry.

STORY: Meet the team rumoured to be getting Pippa Middleton ready for her wedding

Housed in a historic London building, the gym says it has "holistic health and fitness at its heart" and opened its doors to members two years ago in May 2015. Full membership starts from £365 per month with a £1,000 joining fee – which equates to £4380 per year.

VIEW GALLERY

Pippa Middleton has been working out at the South Kensington Club

For that fee members can enjoy access to the club's state-of-the art gym, which is equipped with everything from treadmills and rowing machines to free weights and bikes, as well as a number of group fitness classes. Studio classes on offer include Pilates, yoga, barre, hot yoga, boxing and dance classes, while personal trainers can also provide private fitness assessments to help clients including Pippa to achieve their fitness goals.

STORY: Pippa Middleton has huge glass marquee installed at parents' house

Loading the player...

It's not all about exercise though; the club's holistic approach means it also houses its own beauty salon and barbers, a cocktail bar, Tea Library and Club Restaurant, where Pippa could unwind and tuck into some healthy, seasonal meals after her workout. A number of holistic therapies are also on offer including acupuncture and a relaxing bathhouse, which has a saltwater Watsu pool along with private banya suites and a Turkish hammam.

VIEW GALLERY

The club has a relaxing bathhouse with Watsu pool and Turkish hammam

Another of the club's services which may appeal to Pippa is its Voyager Club. This offers members the opportunity to join expeditions, international marathons and other adventures, of which Pippa has completed plenty, including reaching the 14,691ft peak of Matterhorn in August 2016.

Pippa has previously credited a committed exercise routine to boosting her mood and energy, saying: "I know that if I fit in at least three, ideally five, sessions of exercise a week – be it a 30-minute run, an hour's walk or a good game of tennis – it boosts my mood and energy and helps me sleep and digest better. So I make it a priority, whatever the weather and whatever my work schedule." We're sure her hard work will have paid off!

Discover everything you need to know about Pippa Middleton's wedding here.