Lorraine Kelly impresses fans with daring swimsuit video

Lorraine Kelly seriously impressed her followers recently when she shared a video from her recent trip to the beach in Orkney.

The ITV broadcaster was visiting the Scottish island when she decided to take a dip in the water.

Posting on her Instagram, the 64-year-old looked sensational in a blue swimsuit as she danced on the sand before heading into the North Sea which was no doubt freezing. Watch the video below to see...

WATCH: Lorraine impresses with swimsuit video before cold water dip

"ORKNEY! Getting ready to jump in for a swim at Inganess with @nickrylance - fantastic weekend!" Lorraine wrote in the caption adding: "Lovely to spend time in my favourite place!"

Fans were suitably loving the video shared by the Scottish broadcasting legend. One wrote: "Oh you're one brave lady!" Another agreed: "You both are brave that water must be so, so cold."

A third added: "You must be mad, that looks freezing," as a fourth simply put: "Well done Lorraine."

The temperature of the North Sea at this time of year can reach around 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. Though this doesn't sound like a freezing number, room temperature water is around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Cold water from a tap is usually around 15 degrees Celsius, so the cooler temperature of the waves would have certainly provided Lorraine with a more than fresh dip!

Lorraine shared a clip from her recent trip to Orkney View post on Instagram

Why Lorraine's cold-water swimming is so beneficial

Although you'd need to be as brave as Lorraine to do it, cold water therapy – either in the sea or in an ice bath – has huge physical and mental benefits.

Cold water therapy needs to be undertaken at the 15-degree Celsius mark or lower in order to feel the true effects. Speaking previously to HELLO! about cold water therapy, triple Olympic swimmer and silver medallist Keri-anne Payne, said: "The benefits are huge on not only your body but also your brain.

"The cold really helps build resilience, while the heat helps your body to detox. [It also has] a great effect on improving circulation."

Keri-anne added: "It helps you mentally because it takes a huge amount of determination to do it. By actively doing something outside your comfort zone you work on your inner resilience that, added to the breathing, is the cure to help reduce anxiety and stress."

Studies support the mental health benefits of cold water therapy too. Research by Swim England for World Mental Health Day found that of those who partake in cold water swimming regularly, 43 per cent said it made them feel happier, 26 per cent felt more motivated to complete daily tasks and 15 per cent said life felt more manageable after cold water therapy.