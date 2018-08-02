Jacqueline Jossa reveals she is back in her size 10 clothes one month after giving birth The former EastEnders star looks incredible!

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she is already back in her size ten clothes just one month after giving birth to her baby daughter. The former EastEnders actress welcomed her second baby, Mia, with husband Dan Osborne, at the end of June, and told her followers on social media this week that she is already wearing her pre-pregnancy outfits. Jacqueline took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gorgeous headshot of herself with her 1.3 million followers, and captioned it: "When you fit into a size 10 dress again."

The star also shared another full-length body shot of herself during a day out with her children, dressed in a shirt and denim shorts, showcasing her slim waist. Fans of Jacqueline were quick to comment on the photo, with many complimenting just how fabulous the actress looked. "As if this is your post-baby body? You look incredible!" one remarked. Another wrote: "You look amazing! What's the secret to getting your figure back so soon after having a baby? (She's beautiful by the way)." A third responded to critics who had suggested that Jacqueline had lost her baby weight too quickly. "I lost my baby weight straight away by doing nothing, if you don’t like the photo leave your thoughts to yourself. Don't listen to anyone @jacjossa xx."

Jacqueline and Dan are also parents to three-year-old Ella, and the little girl is so far loving playing the role of big sister. Since welcoming Mia, doting mum Jacqueline has been making sure that she spends plenty of quality time with her firstborn to ensure that she doesn’t feel left out.

Over the past few weeks, the doting mum has been documenting some of their fun activities together with her fans on Instagram, which most recently included a photoshoot. With her mum in the public eye, little Ella is no doubt used to watching her pose for photos for shoots, and adorably wanted to do the same at home. Jacqueline shared a picture of her daughter posing in the living room dressed in a Cinderella Disney princess outfit. "Princess Ella. She wanted to do a photoshoot so I have 234 photos of Ella like this on my phone right now," Jacqueline shared, accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emoji faces.