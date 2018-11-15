See the most stunning picture of Kate Middleton at Prince Charles' birthday dinner Isn't it gorgeous?

The royal family was out in force on Wednesday evening in celebration of Prince Charles' milestone 70th birthday. The formal dinner at Buckingham Palace was of course a chance to dress up in all their finery, and the Duchess of Cambridge didn't disappoint! One particular shot of Kate as she arrived at the party has caught the eye of many royal-watchers, as she looked absolutely stunning as she sat in the car with husband Prince William. We think you'll agree she looks glowing as ever, with a flawless complexion and a pretty new updo.

Image: Max Mumby

In fact, some royal fans think Kate looks too perfect - and that the image has been retouched to make her skin appear smoother. After we shared the photo on our official Instagram account, some were quick to question whether the shot is genuine. HELLO! can confirm that the image has not been altered in this way.

Since the only pictures released of the royal guests (apart from Charles and Camilla themselves) were taken as they arrived in their cars, we can't see a full view of Kate's outfit – though it looks to be a one-shoulder hot pink gown, with ruffled floral details. Many are speculating that it's a custom design by one of her favourite labels Jenny Packham, as her Spring/Summer 2019 collection featured similar textures and colours.

The Duchess accessorised her look with beautiful drop-diamond earrings, which she most recently wore at the 2018 BAFTA awards, and wore her hair up in a unique new twisted hairstyle. Other members of the family to arrive at the dinner included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – with Meghan also looking gorgeous in statement diamonds – and Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank.

While we didn't get much more than a sneak peek inside the bash, it is known that the Queen made a very touching speech to her son Prince Charles, and all her royal guests. The monarch said: "It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favour — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow."