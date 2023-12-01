I'm a Celeb viewers in tears as Sam Thompson discusses 'lows' of health condition

I'm a Celebrity contestant Sam Thompson has been open about his ADHD diagnosis, even filming a documentary on the topic before entering the jungle, and Thursday night's episode of the ITV show saw him discuss his ADHD with Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes.

The emotional moment saw viewers moved to tears as Sam spoke about how his relationship with Strictly's Zara McDermott is key in helping him manage ADHD.

Sam Thompson shares how Zara McDermott supports him with his ADHD

Sam Thompson shares how Zara McDermott supports him with his ADHD

JLS icon Marvin kicked off the discussion, saying: "You've mentioned it a few times actually, you said you've got ADHD. How old were you when you were diagnosed with it?"

Sam responded: "Last year mate, there are loads of people who are actually diagnosed way later," before explaining the realities of his condition. "When the low bits happen, it goes low. But then the highs are really high."

The former Made in Chelsea star went onto share how Zara helps him, explaining: "My girlfriend Zara is so steady and it's so good for me. It's so nice to have someone keeping you going."

Marvin and Sam then share a warm embrace, eliciting an emotional response from viewers who loved how supportive the This Morning stars are of Sam.

© ITV/Shutterstock Marvin and Josie supported Sam as he spoke about ADHD

"This was the moment I was waiting for Sam to have - full acceptance for being him. Well done Marvin," one wrote, with another commenting: "Marvin and Josie really listened to him and approached it so well without being dismissive of his experience. This was such a sweet moment."

A third wrote: "Marvin is literally the most caring and pure human being," with another agreeing: "Best moment of series for me. Sam knowing that people love him for who he is."

© Instagram Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson live together in London

Zara spoke about how Sam's ADHD impacts her life during his documentary, Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?, explaining how it impacts their relationship. "The only thing I need from you is some understanding of how it might affect me. I find it really hard to have a conversation with you sometimes. It doesn't feel like you're listening."

Speaking to the camera, Zara continued: "I adore him, but there is a side to him that can be frustrating sometimes. I would love him to have an easier day, and easier life."

The former Love Island contestant supported her boyfriend once more when she spoke about his ADHD on Instagram, thanking his girlfriend for her support, with Zara commenting: "Love you so so so much! You don’t even need to thank me at all. Thank you for being you!!! ADHD and all… you lighten my life (and you make so many people smile on a daily basis).

© Shutterstock Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott support each other

"Life with ADHD can be tough at times but it’s also a blessing because it makes you who you are; the energetic, creative, hardworking and spontaneous person that you are."

We're so pleased to see Sam being supported by the public and in the jungle.

