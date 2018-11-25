Princess Charlotte looks identical to another famous relative after unearthed photo is published This is uncanny!

Princess Charlotte is often compared to her great-grandmother, the Queen, as well as her dad Prince William, but a new photo of Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer has been unveiled – and the pair look almost identical! Kitty, 27, shared a black-and-white photo of herself on her first day at school on Instagram, and royal fans were quick to point out on their striking similarities, with some even having to do a double take to check that it wasn’t Charlotte herself. "I thought that was Princess Charlotte for a moment," one wrote, while another said: "Charlotte looks like you!" A third added: "Wow, Princess Charlotte is so similar to you." Kitty was even wearing her hair in a half-up do, the same style Charlotte often steps up with. The Spencer genes are incredibly strong, and Kitty has often been likened to her late aunt, Diana.

Lady Kitty Spencer as a little girl on her first day of school

While Charlotte is taking after her father's side of the family, her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis look more like their mum, the Duchess of Cambridge. George has been likened to his grandfather, Michael Middleton, while there is no mistaking just how much Louis looks like his mum. While the youngest member of the Cambridge family has only been seen a handful of times since his birth in April, the latest pictures of him marking Prince Charles' 70th birthday resemble Kate when she was a baby. The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, has the same deep brown eyes, cute button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brow as his mother Kate when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair.

Princess Charlotte looks just like her cousin

Fans commented on their striking resemblance, with one replying on Instagram after the photos were published: "Everyone is like 'Prince Louis is just like his father,' but can we take a moment and talk about how similar Louis' face profile is to Kate's when she was a baby." Another wrote, "Prince Louis is the spitting image of his mummy," while a third posted: "Louis looks like his mummy."

