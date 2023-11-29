I'm a Celebrity thrown into chaos as another star is taken ill – details

We're only 10 days into the latest series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, but it's already the sickliest season of the show that we can remember.

Tuesday night's episode revealed that content creator Nella Rose was missing from the live broadcast and was therefore exempt from the Bushtucker Trial, despite having been voted to partake in the challenge.

Ant and Dec confirmed Nella's illness, explaining: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial."

A statement from ITV read: "For medical reasons, Nella Rose is being treated by the show's on-site medics and will be returning to camp shortly. As a result, she is exempt from the next trial."

Who has been ill on I'm a Celebrity this year?

Nella Rose is the latest in a long line of sickly celebs in this year's jungle, with MasterChef star Grace Dent leaving the show on medical grounds, while other contestants have sought medical attention too.

First Dates icon Fred Sirieix sparked concern during the show last week when he needed to be checked over by medics after a tick burrowed underneath his skin.

Sam Thompson wasn't exempt from medical attention either, after a leech attached itself to his foot, while Hollyoaks veteran Nick Pickard had a leech on his hand.

As well as leeching causing sickness among the camp, snakes are a larger concern than normal too due to the torrential rain that's been hammering down on the celebrities.

I'm a Celebrity health and safety officer Jeremy Douglas explained the influx of the scary reptiles on the jungle floor.

"We have had a lot of snakes on the site this year, possibly because it has been so humid. We have had pythons and non-venomous and venomous species.

“You get small-eyed snakes and brown tree snakes predominantly.” Executive producer Laura Woolf added: “We've had 15 snake sightings across the site and then we've had to identify some venomous ones in camp." Eeek!

It's not only jungle-based illnesses causing trouble in the camp, with Nigel Farage exempt from certain challenges on medical grounds.

Nigel explained before entering the jungle that his 2010 plane crash ruled him out from certain activities. "Anything involving weightlifting, I'd be out," he said. "I've obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions, and goodness knows what else."

"So they are fully aware that I'm a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure. But having said that, I can still do most things."

Fred also had major surgery which could rule him out from certain challenges. The maître d' had knee surgery last year, so jumping challenges are out for him!

We're hoping nobody else falls ill this year, we must protect Josie Gibson at all costs!

