I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp reveals wife Sandra's secret health battle He almost quit the jungle!

I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp has revealed he almost quit the jungle after his wife Sandra suffered a secret health battle. Harry was considering leaving the competition when the love of his life was struck down with sepsis just days before he was due to fly to Australia.

Speaking to The Sun, the new King of the Jungle revealed: "She's been ill with sepsis and it's knocked her for six. It was only five weeks ago. Sandra was in and out of hospital but she wanted to come over to Australia." The retired football manager, 71, admitted: "I was worried about her coming, I didn't know if it was going to be too much for her."

A look at past I'm a Celebrity winners:

Loading the player...

Harry melted the hearts of his fans and fellow campmates as he repeatedly declared his love for Sandra while in the jungle. It's no surprise that the father-of-two broke down in tears when he was reunited with Sandra for a few brief moments during the show. His wife flew over to Australia and surprised him just days before the final, telling him how well she thought he was doing.

MORE: Duchess Kate brings festive cheer to children in hospital

"You didn't know that was coming, did you?" Sandra said, before telling him what a great impact he's had on viewers. Harry then joked: "It's like being in prison and you've given me a prison visit. I'm not going to let you go, you're not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock!" He then started crying and said: "I can't help this, it is not like me, I don't normally cry, I'm pretty old school. Are you pleased to see me?"

Harry's wife Sandra suffered from sepsis before the show

MORE: Kevin Clifton clarifies his future on Strictly Come Dancing

Sandra, who has been married to Harry for over 50 years, had previously confessed she found it hard watching her husband on TV. "He just doesn't realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it's quite embarrassing really," Sandra told The Sun. "He doesn't realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It's very flattering after 54 years. You don't often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.