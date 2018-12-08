Harry Redknapp breaks down in tears as he is reunited with wife Sandra It was so sweet

There wasn't a dry eye in the jungle when Harry Redknapp stumbled upon his wife Sandra in the Australian Bush on Friday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity. The pair - who have been married for over 50 years - were reunited for a few brief moments after Sandra dropped in to tell Harry how well she thinks he's doing. Harry couldn't believe his eyes when he first saw her and shouted, "Nooo," before quickly hugging and kissing his wife. He then broke down in tears of happiness to see his Sandra again after nearly three weeks apart.

Harry and Sandra on I'm a Celebrity

Sandra said: "You didn't know that was coming, did you?" before telling him what a great impact he's had on viewers. Harry then joked: "It’s like being in prison and you’ve given me a prison visit. I’m not going to let you go, you're not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock!" He then started crying and said: "I can’t help this, it is not like me, I don’t normally cry, I'm pretty old school. Are you pleased to see me?"

Sandra had recently confessed how hard it had been to see her husband on the show, after he continued to praise his wife to campmates. "It has been quite hard to watch him, he just doesn’t realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it’s quite embarrassing really," Sandra told The Sun. "He doesn’t realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It’s very flattering after 54 years. You don’t often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice." The pair will reunite again after Sunday's show, when viewers find out who will be crowned jungle king or queen.

