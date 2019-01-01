Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reveal the surprising way they spent New Year's Eve Which photo looks most appealing to you?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford lead a glamorous lifestyle thanks to their high-profile jobs as TV presenters. And while many fans would assume that they would be celebrating the end of the year at a star-studded party, their night couldn’t have been any more different. Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Eamonn posted a photo collage with a picture of the pair dressed up at an event, and another of them lying in bed at their Surrey home. Captioning the picture, Eamonn wrote: "On the Left ..... what u prob think we are doing tonight. On the Right ....what we ARE doing. Whatever u r doing, from us to you #HappyNewYear."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford enjoyed a quiet night in on NYE

Ruth re-posted the photo on her own Instagram account, and revealed that they had spent the evening watching Jools Holland with a box of Quality Streets. She said: "In our heads we dressed up and went out on the town.....the reality was we stayed in, watched @jools.holland.official Hootenanny and finished off the Quality Street! Living the dream! Whatever you all did I hope you had a great night. Happy New Year everyone, hope 2019 will bring you health & happiness." Fans were quick to comment on the TV couple's evening, with many being able to relate to staying. One wrote: "We did exactly the same, we have been out so many years," while another said: "Completely love this." A third branded them: "Relationship goals."

Ruth and Eamonn enjoy spending quality time together at home in Surrey

Just before 2018 came to a close, Eamonn shared the round-up of his top nine most liked pictures on Instagram, before taking time to thank his loyal fans for their support and interest in his life. Photos from the star's collage included one of him receiving his OBE from the Queen in June, and another taken from his son Declan's wedding in August. Eamonn's mum Josie turned 90 in December, and the TV star flew to north Belfast to throw a surprise birthday party for her – an image that also made it onto the top nine.

Much-loved for his humour, a picture of Eamonn dressed up as Donald Trump was among the pictures. Earlier in the year Eamonn also caught shingles and had posted a photo of his face covered in a nasty rash back in August, which had attracted a lot of attention – so there was no surprise that it also ranked in his most popular photos – although Eamonn would probably like to have forgotten about that low-light of his otherwise positive year! Writing besides the picture, Eamonn shared: "From my Mum's 90th Birthday, a new job on Talk Radio, an OBE from HM The Queen , My first child Married , to catching Shingles .... 2018 you kept me busy. #HappyNewYear Insta followers & thank you for your interest and support."

Eamonn Holmes got an OBE in 2018

