Denise Welch celebrates husband's special milestone - see sweet picture Such an inspiration!

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch has paid tribute to her husband, Lincoln Townley, to mark his seven-year sobriety anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 60-year-old shared a sweet selfie of the pair to celebrate the occasion. "Seven years ago tonight, my husband @lincolntownley had his last alcoholic drink," she wrote in the caption. "He gave up for me. I followed and the ripple effect it has had on our loved ones is beyond words." She added: "He is a wonderful husband, son, dad and stepdad and incredible contemporary artist. I am forever grateful for the stability he has brought to those who love us."

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "You look amazing Denise a warm happy face. Positivity beats negativity." Another follower wrote: "Both of you are glowing with happiness." A third post read: "It goes to show you don't need alcohol to enjoy your life, you are glowing Denise and hey Lincoln is not too bad either." Another fan added: "Amazing @lincolntownley so nice to hear of such happiness and recovery both of you such an inspiration."

MORE: Denise Welch pens her 16-year-old self a letter ahead of her 60th birthday

Loading the player...

In June, Denise opened up about her own battle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking. "My main thing in five years is I got married and I got sober," she revealed on Loose Women. She explained how she stopped following a night out when she smashed up her flat, and realised that she didn't want her now-husband to see a side of her that she "didn't like". Denise and Lincoln married in a private villa on the Algarve in front of over 200 friends and family, back in 2013. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Denise said at the time: "This is about being together forever. There's no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Denise and Lincoln, who have a 15-year age gap between them, toasted their vows with glasses of chilled orange juice after giving up drinking.

MORE: Denise Welsh reveals surprising exercise regime after losing two stone

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.