Denise Welsh reveals surprising exercise regime after losing two stone - see video

Denise Welch, 60, has shared one of her fitness secrets after revealing her amazing body in a bikini earlier this year, and it doesn’t even involve a gym membership! The Loose Women panellist and actress, who is currently touring the country with Gary Barlow's Calendar Girls musical, shared a video of herself working out with free public equipment in the local park while staying in Newcastle. In the video, she uses a graffitied machine in the city centre while joking to the camera: "I'm very fortunate to have been given membership to one of the most exclusive gyms in Newcastle while I’m up here doing Calendar Girls." Fans found the video both hilarious and inspiring, with one writing: "I wanna join your gang @RealDeniseWelch, you brighten my days,"and another added: "You go girl!"

The former Coronation Street star has been on an incredible journey over the past few years, having turned her life around after giving up drinking, and losing two stone as a result of her improved healthy lifestyle. She recently wowed fans with her figure after posting a bikini photo taken during her holiday, which she captioned: "It’s never too late to turn your life around!! @lighterlife #groups #cbt#crookedthinking #maintainingweightloss#2stone #5yrs." She had previously opened up about her battle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking, sharing that she stopped after smashing up her flat after a night out, and realising that she didn’t want her now-husband to see a side of her that she "didn’t like". She said: "My main thing in five years is I got married and I got sober."

Denise Welch looks incredible!

Denise, who turned 60 in June, penned a candid letter to her 16-year-old self, advising her of the pitfalls that she would ultimately face, to help mark her milestone birthday. She wrote in Happiful magazine: "Don't worry about not finding love again… You will find the greatest love of all in your 50s. You probably think that’s a bit gross at 16, but believe me, it's a love like no other. And he'll be a young'un! Together you will be strong and defeat your demons as one."

