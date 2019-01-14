Denise Welch reveals how she maintains 2 stone weight loss and how it's changed her life The Loose Women star shed more than 2 stone

Denise Welch has said she feels better than ever now she’s in her 60s, thanks to her healthier lifestyle. The Loose Women star, who shed more than two stone with LighterLife, revealed how she maintains her weight loss and what motivates her to stay healthy in a new interview with HELLO!.

"My family inspire me to keep healthy and happy, radiating positivity impacts everyone in your life and I love looking and feeling my best," Denise said, before revealing the typical daily diet and exercise that keeps her feeling good – and it doesn’t involve hours in the gym.

“I use the LighterLife FlexiFasting plan to maintain my weight. Some weeks I’ll fast for two days the next maybe three depending on if I’ve over indulged,” the actress explained. "Typically my day starts with a LighterLife porridge and I may add in some berries or raisins. I’d choose a salad for my lunch if I was out and about and needed to grab something quick, along with some nuts to snack on. For dinner I love nothing more than having homemade veggie soup & a bread roll."

As for exercise? "Right now I keep fit on stage thanks to Calendar Girls the Musical. I also love to walk when I’m home in Cheshire. I don’t have a regime as such but I like to keep as active as I can." The lifestyle changes have not only helped Denise to feel fitter and healthier, but have also boosted her confidence. However, recent research shows that 70 per cent of women aren’t happy with their bodies, something Denise admitted makes her "sad".

"I think it’s about time we change our mindset and start celebrating our health and happiness," Denise told HELLO!. "We’re all human and have down days but it’s such a shame that young women especially, focus on their imperfections. I’m 60 and celebrate my flaws because I’m a survivor!"

Denise celebrated her milestone 60th birthday in 2018, and says she is feeling optimistic and excited to see what the future has in store. "Life is amazing, I have two incredible sons who are thriving in their careers and the most inspiring husband. I’ve loved being back on stage with Calendar Girls the Musical and can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store," she said. "I feel better in my sixties that I did in my fifties or even forties!"

