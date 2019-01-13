Peter Andre opens up about terrifying secret health battle Poor Peter!

Peter Andre has opened up about his ordeal with panic attacks and anxiety, that got so bad that he went to hospital as a result. Speaking to Irish chat show host Ray D'Arcy, the Mysterious Girl singer reflected on mental health, and how it can be still seen as a taboo, but that it something that many people including himself have been effected by. He said of anxiety: "I went through it for years. It was a moment, it was 1998. I was at the top of everything and all of a sudden it just hit me like a tonne of bricks. I couldn’t function, I couldn’t think straight. I was having panic attacks. I ended up in all sorts of hospitals, on medication, different therapists."

The father-of-four added that his parents were kept in the dark about his battle because he didn’t want them to worry about him. He said: "My parents didn’t know anything. I didn't want them to know anything because they're worriers. I got through it. it took me ten years." Known for his upbeat personality, Peter also noted that his experience with anxiety and panic attacks has given him a positive outlook on everything – and that he now takes nothing for granted.

Peter enjoys successful career in the public eye, and is a devoted family man to his wife Emily MacDonagh and his four children. The singer shares his two eldest, Junior, 13, and Princess, twelve, with his ex-wife, Katie Price, and also has two younger children – Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo, with Emily.

Peter recently told HELLO! that the pair take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same," he said.

