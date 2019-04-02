Here is what Dr Ranj decided to leave behind when he entered adulthood Easier said than done!

Dr Ranj is extremely confident on-screen and well-known for his happy and cheerful personality, however the Strictly star has revealed exclusively to HELLO! that this has not always been the case, and in the past he's had to deal with certain struggles.

Speaking about how he's overcome certain weight struggles throughout his life, the 39-year-old: "I grew up in a family where we didn't always make the healthiest choices when it came to eating and exercise, therefore I was an overweight kid and I had some really bad habits and I carried those bad habits with me into adult life."

Dr Ranj is the resident doctor on This Morning

The 39-year-old went on to reveal: "I have to be very careful of my sugar intake and I have to be very careful of my intake of fatty foods and sugary foods - because I grew up eating a lot of this stuff and I really really enjoyed it - but it had consequences and I can't go back to that. I have to now be very very careful, so I am now a lot more mindful than I used to be."

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant also explained that nothing should ever be completely eliminated from your diet – it's all about the right balance! "I never ban anything, you just have to be really careful in terms of how much you have and how often you have it." The TV doctor makes a conscious effort to curb his sugar intake, even opting for sugar-free cake alternatives.

The Strictly contestant believes that it is all about balance

Dr Ranj firmly believes in the importance of moderation, and explains that despite his need to monitor his weight he has a "massive sweet tooth" with dessert being his major downfall. "I really struggle to exercise because I find it really boring, so I have to force myself, " he told HELLO!

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant will present the new series of Save Money: Lose Weight alongside Sian Williams where eight diets will be put to the test. The brand-new series will identify which diet is the best value for money and will start on 9 April on ITV at 7.30pm.

