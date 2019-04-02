Tom Kerridge weight loss: How the Michelin-starred chef lost 12-stone Tom Kerridge has enjoyed an impressive 12-stone weight loss over the years by following a particular diet which cuts out certain foods. Find out what...

It's no secret that working with food can be one of the hardest jobs to do when you're trying to watch your weight. Temptation is at every turn and having a natural passion for excellent dishes makes it all the more harder. Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, 45, knows something about this. Over his career, the 6 foot 3, father-of-one rose to 30 stone but decided to do something about it before he reached 40 years old. Over the last five years he's managed to shed an impressive 12 stone and it all comes down to switching to one diet plan in particular.

Prioritising his health first, Tom decided he wouldn't do things by half and made the decision to cut out alcohol altogether and almost all carbohydrates. He also began following a weight loss plan called the dopamine diet, otherwise known as the 'happy diet' (yes, really). Essentially it encourages you to get full on certain amino-rich acid foods that are supposed to trigger dopamine in the brain, which is a chemical we associate with being happy. These foods include the likes of dairy foods such as milk, cheese and yogurt, unprocessed meats such as beef, chicken and turkey, and even dark chocolate.

Speaking of his lifestyle changes, Tom previously spoke on Good Morning Britain about how deciding to cut out certain things meant he didn't have to drastically change everything else in his diet.

“I didn't need to alter it at all. I still cook in butter. I just cut out starch, carbohydrates and alcohol. That's it. No pasta, bread or rice – and no drinking.

"Drinking on diets isn't good – and that's on any diet. It's not a calorie thing or the sugar content, it's the mindset."

We'll bear this in mind.