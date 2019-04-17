This Morning's Ruth Langsford makes surprising confession about menopause The Loose Women panellist also revealed she has gone up a dress size since turning 50

Ruth Langsford has opened up about the downside of menopause, admitting she gets "red rages" from time to time. Speaking to Woman magazine, the 59-year-old revealed the mood swings can be difficult to handle. "I definitely feel like an angry old woman," she explained. "I fight over very simple thing, and not always people, it can be inanimate objects in the house, or I bang myself or drop something and it's like a red rage - the language that comes out."

The This Morning host, who is married to fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes, went on to admit to feeling "fed up" about wanting to lose weight after going up to a size 14 since turning 50. Towards the end of last year, Ruth revealed she had been making an effort to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine since going through menopause had affected her body shape. Talking to a viewer on a This Morning call-in, she said: "It completely affects my ability to lose weight. I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best. As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight."

In March 2018, Ruth revealed it was difficult to maintain her weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing when she took part in the 2017 series. "The weight just goes on after strictly," she told reporters at the TRIC Awards. "It was like doing five hours of exercise every day nonstop – you can’t recreate that in your real life. So of course the weight drops off and as soon as you stop, it all whips back on again." When asked about her own fitness regime, Ruth said she tries to use the gym in their garage. "It's fits and starts for me," she added. "When you get home at seven o'clock at night, it's the last thing I want to do but sometimes I force myself."

