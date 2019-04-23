Denise Welch showcases bikini body following 2 stone weight loss Go Denise!

Denise Welch is currently soaking up the sun on with her husband Lincoln Townley, and has been giving her fans not only holiday envy, but major body goals too. The Loose Women panellist lost two stone in just two months six years ago, and has maintained her weight ever since. As a result, Denise feels and looks amazing, and after sharing a lengthy post about her weight loss journey alongside a photo of herself in a swimsuit, compliments soon came her way. The mother-of-two wrote: "Celebrating 6 yrs with @lighterlife. Changed my relationship with food for ever. I still love fish and chips and pies but I make informed decisions when to have them!!"

Loose Women star Denise Welch looks incredible!

She continued: "When I gave up drinking I turned to food and quickly realised this could become a problem as I was eating like I’d been drinking. CBT and the groups taught me to stop my crooked thinking. I lost 2 stone in 2 months and have maintained ever since. And it means that you will have to endure more pictures of me in bathing costumes til I’m 97!!" Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You are an inspiration to thousands of women and we are so proud of what you are achieving, we salute you." Another added: "You look absolutely gorgeous Denise."

Denise and her husband Lincoln

Denise often talks about her weight loss, and in an interview with The Mirror, she vowed to to continue wearing a bikini – even if it embarrassed her children. “I’ve got bumps and lumps and a tummy and I’ve had two children. But I don’t look bad for an old bird," Denise said. "I’m proud of how I look at 60 and I’m not trying to look 30. That’s the message I’m trying to deliver. So if I’m still getting my kit off at 90, so be it. Sorry children."

Denise added that she feels better than ever since hitting 60. She explained: "A lot of people don’t like being 60 but I’m loving it because it’s better than being 50 or 40 for me. People think once they’re in their 50s they’ve made their bed and have to lie in it. That’s rubbish. I’ve turned my life around and if I can change, anyone can."

