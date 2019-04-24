Simon Cowell reveals vegan diet helped him achieve dramatic weight loss A doctor told him he has "every food allergy going"

Simon Cowell has opened up about his new diet and revealed all of the favourite foods he has cut out in a bid to lead a healthier lifestyle. The Britain's Got Talent head honcho overhauled his diet after a doctor told him he has "every good allergy going". "Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I've not looked back since. You feel better, you look better," Simon told The Sun's Dan Wootton.

He added: "I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn't have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things. I loved those comfort foods, that's all I've eaten all my life. I love jam tarts, hamburgers, spaghetti Bolognese. I can eat fish but this year I will go the whole way."

Simon, who turns 60 in October, changed his diet after filming the BGT auditions earlier this year. He is planning to go fully vegan and will only have the occasional beer now. "I have cut down though, because with this job, you've got to be fit, you've got to be on it and you've got to be ruthless, you need a clear mind," he said.

The TV judge also opened up about Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's decision to quit the X Factor, after their demands for a pay increase on their £10m fee were not met. Simon revealed that his focus is on the contestants and not the judging panel, but that there are no hard feelings between himself and the Williams couple. "We still went on holiday together recently, even though we knew about X Factor," he said. "I'm seeing him when I'm back in LA. We are doing coupled-up things together, we have become close friends. They were both such a joy to work with."

Alongside David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, Simon is back judging contestants on this year's BGT. The show has also seen the return of Ant McPartlin following his time in rehab. Sion has already found his golden buzzer act – Alesha's comedian friend Kojo. After pressing the golden buzzer and going up on stage to congratulate him, Simon said: "You have the most amazing energy. I could not be happier for you."

