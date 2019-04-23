This Morning's Holly Willoughby looks incredible in skinny black gym leggings Looking great, Holly!

Holly Willoughby is believed to follow a strict diet and fitness regime – and her hard work has certainly paid off. On Tuesday, the This Morning star showed off the fruits of her labour as she headed to the ITV studios in west London. Despite being dressed down in athleisure, Holly managed to look ultra-chic in black leggings, a black top and a denim jacket wrapped around her waist. She completed her off-duty appearance with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Holly, 38, rarely speaks about how she maintains her trim figure but she certainly puts in a lot of effort. Over the past couple of years, the mother-of-three has wowed fans with her weight loss, visibly dropping a few dress sizes. Earlier this month, she opened up about the reason why she usually refuses to discuss her body image in public.

Holly was spotted outside the ITV studios

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, the 38-year-old presenter said: "I very deliberately don't talk about it. Just because I don't think it's helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that's really all that matters."

She then added: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it. On this show [This Morning], I've sat across the sofa from mums and dads who've lost children to anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say, 'It doesn't help that there's such a fascination with weight at the moment.'" She concluded: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

Holly has just returned from an idyllic holiday in the Maldives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester. She posted a rare photo of all three of her children gazing up at a beautiful pink sunset and wrote on Instagram: "Heavens above." She also revealed in another post: "Hard to say goodbye to this... @sixsenseslaamu I unpacked my bag and my mind... home now with beautiful memories of our time at what is such a special place..."

