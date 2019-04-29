Kate Garraway makes candid confession about ageing and menopause The GMB presenter turns 52 this week!

Following her 50th birthday in 2017, Kate Garraway revealed she had a "mini crisis". But as she approaches turning 52 later this week, the Good Morning Britain has adopted a positive attitude towards aging. "Of course, no one wants to get older," she told The Sun. "But on the other hand, there's a wonderful thing about reassessing your priorities and what doesn't scare you anymore." The former Strictly star, who shares son William and daughter Darcey with husband Derek Draper, confessed everyone should celebrate getting older.

Kate Garraway has opened up about life post 50

"At some point, bits of you are going to go wrong, but I've had friends who’ve had breast cancer and a friend who didn't make it to 50, so we need to celebrate getting older," she added. "Ultimately we have to embrace it, because what’s the alternative?" Although Kate is yet to experience any symptoms associated with menopause, the TV star admitted she's looking forward to it and is "sure it's just around the corner". She explained: "Now we're in a whole new era and it's an exciting time."

Elaborating further, the mum-of-two continued: "There are actually lots of studies that show the menopause is a great thing and it rewires the brain in a positive way – although I do remember my mum going through it around the age I am now, and forgetting words and finding it hard. But there are all sorts of things to support women now, from supplements to HRT, so it's nothing to be afraid of." This summer Kate will be marking 21 years of presenting breakfast television. On the topic of the early morning starts, she said: "There is something special about breakfast TV in that people feel like they really know you. "We're quite vulnerable in the morning – standing in our pants, brushing our teeth – so it's intimate."

