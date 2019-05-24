Emmerdale star's HEARTBREAKING reaction to Jane Cox's tragic exit Jane Dingle died on Wednesday night's episode

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Lisa Dingle, who is played by Jane Cox, tragically died in Thursday night's episode of Emmerdale. Chatting about her heartbreaking exit from the show on This Morning, Jane revealed that while everyone was "in bits" at her death scene, it was the little family dog Monty who had the most upsetting reaction!

Monty was upset by the scene

Jane explained: "Lisa was dead and I had everyone around in bits, crying. And the dog, I don't know if they'll show it, he came up to me and put his paws there and licked my face. So sweet." Speaking about her leaving party, she added: "After that long day we had a party, Steve got me a band. They got me some lovely presents and I just danced my socks off."

Speaking about why she left the show, the star told the Radio Times: "I just need to take stock and think about life in a different phase. I'm 66 now. I don't feel it, but there's a lot of things I want to explore. I want different adventures. I'm not ambitious, so with acting I'm so happy to have done everything I've done to date. I've been in the business for 48 years." Speaking about Lisa's exit, she added: "I think it's better as it tells a complete story, and there are a lot of people out there dealing with terminal illness. When Lisa's diagnosis was revealed in the International Women's Day episode, we had a good response from those pleased we were raising the issue. Lisa could go off to Spain or something but this way it gives a truthful ending to her story. I will wave Lisa a happy goodbye."

