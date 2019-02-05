Love Island's Caroline Flack opens up about weight-loss - see how she dropped a dress size Doesn't she look fabulous?

Caroline Flack has kicked off 2019 feeling better than ever, and it's all thanks to a new fitness routine. The 39-year-old, who hosts Love Island and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, opened up about her weight loss journey as she revealed she's dropped a dress size thanks to yoga. "I didn't realise how much it would change my mindset. Before if I'd had a stressful day, I'd go to meet my friends in the pub and have a moan," she told Now Magazine. "Now I go to yoga. It really suits my head – I'm someone who talks fast, thinks fast, and makes decisions fast."

"I'm nearer a size eight to ten now, as my body shape has changed," she added. "But it was never my intention to get down to a size six or anything. I didn't want to get skinny, just strong." Over the years, Caroline has documented her gym sessions on Instagram, she has also been seen taking part in intense boxing sessions.

The lifestyle revelation comes shortly after she was seen getting close to Strictly professional AJ Pritchard at the National Television Awards. At the time, an insider told HELLO! that the pair looked very close, and spent most of their night together. According to the fellow party-goer, both Caroline and AJ were stood close to the other Strictly stars, and were openly chatting with one another. Despite the 15-year age gap, the pair only had eyes for each other as they whispered to each other at the bar - and didn't seem to bat an eyelid to see who was looking.

The potential romance comes shortly after Caroline, 39, broke off her engagement to Andrew Brady. The former couple, who became engaged in April 2018 following a whirlwind relationship, first met in February 2018 after Andrew took part in Celebrity Big Brother. They briefly split in March when the reality TV hunk was accused of getting close to another woman.

