Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth's estimated £32k surgery transformation

Love Island All-Stars is here and it's safe to say that the first episode has gone down well with fans. Much like the All-Stars season which aired in the US in 2023, this year, ITV have pulled together contestants from previous seasons and thrown them into the South African villa to see if they can have a bit more luck finding The One this time around.

One familiar face who is doing a second take of Love Island is Hannah Elizabeth who was first introduced to the show's audience in 2015 when she joined the first cast of the modern Love Island reboot.

Hannah has built up a large following and fan base since being on the show and often her fans heap praise on the star for being so open about the cosmetic procedures she has had done on the show. She's also explained details on the surgery and her recovery journey, too. Here's her transformation in her own words…

Love Island's Hannah Elizabeth in 2015

Hannah entered the show in 2015 and, at the time, she confessed that she had undergone breast enhancement surgery, as well as having fillers. Hannah also revealed that she worked as a ring girl, a Playboy Bunny, and as a glamour model.

The reality star was 25 years old when she entered the Majorcan villa and had an eventful time. She even got engaged to her boyfriend at the time, former TOWIE star Jon Clarke who got down on one knee during the live final. However, it wasn't to last, and Hannah, now 33, has returned to the series to find a new man.

Hannah Elizabeth's transformation

In November 2022, Hannah raised eyebrows when she revealed the extent of the facial surgery she had undergone in Turkey.

She posted a photo to her Instagram Stories from her hospital bed saying she was "obsessed" with results, and stated she felt "like a Bratz doll." The procedure Hannah underwent was what is known as a "Fox eye lift" a facial enhancement that lifts the brows to create a wide-eyed, lifted 'fox' look.

A few days later, she told her fans: "Day thee post-op. Couldn't be happier with my results. thank you, everyone, amazing journey so far."

Hannah isn't the only reality star in the public eye who has travelled abroad to undergo surgery. However, this isn't always smooth sailing.

Dr. Omar Cosmetic Surgeon at CREO Clinic, gave his insight to HELLO!: "A growing number of Brits are opting for cosmetic procedures abroad due to factors like cost savings, perceived expertise in specific treatments, and the allure of combining surgery with a holiday.

"However, this trend comes with inherent risks, including varying medical standards, potential language barriers, and challenges in follow-up care. Complications may arise, and individuals might find themselves without adequate support or legal recourse."

What other procedures has Hannah Elizabeth had done?

Hannah has also admitted to having another breast augmentation after welcoming her son, Reggie. She said on social media: "Go big or go home babes. New breast implants after having the baby has really helped me fill out the loose pocket and also helped with my rippling. I'm blown away, I couldn't be happier."

In October 2023, she shared how pleased she was with the results of her nose job, which was her second after having a first round of surgery in January 2022. One fan said in response: "Love how open you are about it."

Hannah also thanked Lift Aesthetics for the BBL surgery she underwent at the end of 2023.

In terms of how much the reality star has spent, Dr. Omar offered his expert opinion to HELLO!: "Procedures like breast augmentation, lip fillers, and rhinoplasty can vary widely in cost. On average, these treatments could range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of pounds.

"I'd estimate around £8000 for a rhinoplasty, £8,000 for other facial surgery, £6,000 for a breast augmentation, and £10,000 for a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift)."

He added: "It's crucial to note that costs should not be the sole consideration; ensuring the safety and qualifications of the medical professionals and facilities is paramount."

Hannah has never shied away from being transparent about the work she's had done, and Dr. Omar says this can even help shed unrealistic beauty standards by stars being honest about the work they are paying for to look a certain way. "Many argue that celebrities setting an example of openness can destigmatize cosmetic enhancements, fostering a healthier conversation around beauty standards.

"Sharing experiences, both positive and negative, can contribute to a more informed public and reduce the pressure to conform to unrealistic ideals."