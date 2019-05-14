Carol Vorderman's body transformation: from Countdown to curves She looks sensational

If you've been following Countdown legend, Carol Vorderman, in recent years you'll notice that she has transformed before our eyes. Wowing her fans in recent months, the 58-year-old has been spotted out in flattering outfits that really show off her curvaceous figure - but she hasn't always had curves that would make the Kardashian's green with envy. So, how does she do it?

Well, the 58-year-old's dispelled any surgery rumours. While out at Chepstow Racecourse in March 2019, she was photographed in a tight outfit and fans began to speculate whether she had undergone plastic surgery but she quickly put them straight. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Caught ordering an uber today after a meeting.....an old ⁦@KarenMillen⁩ top and old jeggings from ⁦@marksandspencer⁩.... But it's the same old Vorders."

She then dispelled rumours that she's had bum implants. Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: "I’ve always had a huge a**e," before going on to say she thinks her curves look bigger because of the tight clothes she wears and admitting she's had to go commando on the red carpet because "knickers dig into my big bum."

She finished: "I promise I haven’t had bottom implants. It’s the same old bottom. In my family, loads of us have it: the Vorderman A**e. My daughter Katie has it. My nephew has it. We’re all sticky-out-bottom people."

Having always been mindful of her health, Carol has always exercised and watched her diet, which is likely why she's got such a sensational figure. She's even written books on detox dieting, and her 2001 book, Detox For Life, produced in collaboration with Ko Chohan and Anita Bean, became a number one bestseller after selling over a million copies.

She has in the past opened up about her early dedication to clean eating, long before the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr put it on the map but said everybody called her "cuckoo".

In 2017, she said: "When I hit 40 I did this detox thing, my sort of self-devised, just for 28 days not forever.

"It was no wheat, no meat, no dairy, no booze, no sugar - all that kind of thing and I was told I was completely cuckoo and now of course that’s what’s recommended!"

In 2019, clean eating now has negative connotations as people feel you should eat in moderation rather than having a long list of banned foods, but Carol has always made no secret of the fact she's not afraid to detox for her body.