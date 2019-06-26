Paddy McGuinness surprises fans as he reveals he's had a vasectomy The dad-of-three is home from hospital

Paddy McGuinness has revealed he has gone under the knife and is recovering at home after having a vasectomy. The father-of-three, who is married to wife Christine, shared a brutally honest video on Instagram, telling his followers: "Well patient McGuinness is home. I've gotta tell you, gentlemen, if you're thinking of having a vasectomy and you're a bit reluctant as I was... The initial anaesthetic they give you in the old pippins, I'm not going to lie, that's tender. Ooh that's tender. It made my eyes water a little bit, but after that it's a doddle."

Paddy continued: "I'm currently resting up at home with a towel full of ice on the old nicky nacky noos. Ooh magical. Just icing them up. But I'll keep you up to speed in a bit." The Take Me Out presenter panned over to his groin, showing fans his ice pack, while also posting some other revealing photos on his Instagram stories.

"I'm currently resting up at home," Paddy told his fans

"Home now after having the auld snippy snappy snoo. Currently resting up with a bag of ice on my nadgers. #vasectomy #testicletuesday," Paddy wrote. The TV star received heaps of praise from his fans, who wished him a speedy recovery and thanked him for being so open.

MORE: Duchess Kate picks up new photography patronage - see the photos

Paddy shares three children with his wife Christine – five-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity, who turns three in September. The Real Housewives of Cheshire star has previously said that she and Paddy are "done" with having more children. "[We] wanted six children – but we are done," she said on Loose Women. Christine, 31, added: "Not because we don't want another autistic child, but we are stretched because the children do have autism, it's hard to manage your time."

Paddy shared photos from his operation

MORE: Royals and their lookalike relatives - see the photos!

During another appearance on Good Morning Britain, the former model also admitted her fears of becoming a full-time carer. "I thought, am I going to be a full-time carer forever," she said. "But it has got better through therapy, speech therapy and play therapy. It's been different than other parents, the first four years certainly – I feel terrible saying this – but I felt more like a carer not a mum. It's only the last year that things have got easier."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.