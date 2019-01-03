Pippa Middleton shows off incredible post-baby body in St Barts Duchess Kate's sister recently gave birth to a baby boy

Wow, how amazing does Pippa Middleton look? The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge only gave birth in October and she has already bounced back into shape displaying impressive abs in a skimpy white bikini. The new mum was photographed after a swim in the sea during her holiday in St Barts with her husband James Matthews and their 11-week-old baby boy Arthur. Pippa, who is known for her love of fitness, looked stunning as she strolled along an idyllic beach with a golden tan and no hint of a tum. She was also pictured wearing a cool beach outfit as she walked with James, holding a basket bag which said 'Love life."

Pippa looking amazing on the beach

The couple welcomed their son into the world on October 16, with a spokesperson telling HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well." The pair are currently enjoying a break away on the Caribbean island with Pippa's brother James Middleton and his new girlfriend, along with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams, also a new mum.

Pippa and James on a holiday stroll

Pippa's fabulous post-baby figure comes as no surprise, as she has spoken publicly about keeping fit during her pregnancy. Writing in her Waitrose Magazine column, Pippa said: "Sport and exercise has always formed part of my daily life, from gym sessions to weekend runs, ambles or training for an event. Fitness gives me energy and helps clear my mind. I love the endorphins and the buzz factor that exercise gives."

In the column, Pippa revealed that during her first trimester she would work out three or four times a week doing a combination of Barre class, Pilates or Yoga. She also cycled, walked with weights and went swimming and played tennis. "I’ve never enjoyed these more," wrote Pippa.

The new mum revealed how ballet-inspired Barre exercises helped tone her muscles in the second trimester, while her final stage of pregnancy was all about walking, stretching and meditation. Well, it certainly looks like all her hard work has paid off. Go Pippa!

