Vogue Williams pleads with body shamers to stop calling her thin

Vogue Williams has been forced to defend herself after some Instagram followers claimed she is too skinny. The Irish model shared a screenshot of one comment she received which read: "You are way too thin." Vogue retaliated with a lengthy post, showing her BMI and declaring that she is in the healthy range for her height and weight.

"I keep getting messages like that. It's starting to get annoying especially because I want to show a healthy lifestyle," she wrote. "I'm 64kgs and 5'11. That is 4kgs lighter than I used to sit before I had Theodore. I can't explain why but that's where my weight comfortably sits. I train four times a week and try to eat healthily 80% of the time. Please don't send messages about my weight anymore!"

Vogue has hit back at body shamers

A few hours later, Vogue, 33, followed up her message with a sweet selfie with her pet dog Winston. "Winston and I would like to thank you for all of your lovely messages re thin gate," she wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji. "We're off for a walk and then training."

This isn't the first time the DJ, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, has had to defend her weight. Last year, she was even body-shamed during her pregnancy with baby Theodore. She spoke out after being criticised for posting various videos and pictures taken while she was exercising.

She posted a sweet selfie with her pet dog Winston

"I was just training and I've always trained," Vogue said on This Morning. "Obviously I train differently now, because you do when you're pregnant, but I've always trained since I was 17 so I wasn't going to stop. But as soon as I was posting these, people were constantly saying 'you're putting your baby at risk, you shouldn't be doing things like that, that's not the way you should do it.'"

Vogue continued: "Everything I do is okayed by my doctor and okayed by my trainers. People just seem to have such issues with women training when they are pregnant."

