Simon Pegg reveals extreme weight loss body transformation

Actor Simon Pegg has revealed his extreme weight loss as he prepares for a new film role, in a photo that shows the 46-year-old the star sporting lean six-pack abs. His personal trainer Nick Lower shared the snap on his Instagram page, writing: "#SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie. The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look. Body weight: 78kg to 69kg. Body Fat: 12% to 8%. A mix of strength, circuits, core & 60km p/w trail runs! A sound nutrition plan that worked for him and his goals. 6 months of hard work has paid off and I tip my hat to you sir."

It certainly sounds like a gruelling programme, and plenty of fans rushed to post their comments on the snap. "Oh my God! I didn’t recognise Simon! Well done both of you!" one wrote, while Simon's mum Gill even sweetly commented: "Amazing Nick so proud of Simon and you for the plan and support."

Simon also retweeted the post on Twitter, adding his own detail to the fitness programme. "Also occasional mild grumpiness..." he joked. The new film, Inheritance, is a thriller that will also star Lily Collins, Connie Nielson and Chace Crawford.

The actor is of course well known for films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Run Fatboy Run – a movie that poked fun at Simon's character Dennis, who couldn't find the motivation to lose weight and get active. He is also a regular in the Mission Impossible films, starring alongside Tom Cruise.