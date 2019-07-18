Peter Andre reassures fans he's healthy after sparking concern with sudden weight loss Peter has explained the reason behind his thinner appearance

Peter Andre has reassured fans that he is healthy and feeling "better than ever" after he sparked concern with his recent weight loss. The singer shocked his followers with his slimmed-down appearance in a recent Instagram video, with many worrying that his "thinner" appearance could be a sign of ill-health. After a fan commented on his video: "He is getting thinner in the face, worrying signs that there could be something wrong with the body?" Peter quickly piped up to explain the real reason behind his slimmer appearance, which it turns out is something he's been doing since earlier this year. He said: "I run. Feeling better than ever."

Fans were worried after seeing Peter's slimmer face

Just last month, Peter admitted that he no longer feels as body confident as he used to after losing his famous six-pack. The dad-of-four revealed that he won't even go topless at the beach because he struggles with how much his body has changed since he first burst onto the scene in the 90's. Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: "The one thing I still struggle with is my confidence and body image. I'm 46 and I'm in shape, but I'm still not comfortable walking around the beach with my shirt off. There's always that worry or fear - I guess I built a rod for my own back in my 20's with that!" He added: "There's an immense amount of pressure in society with looks, I don't want my kids to suffer from that. I want them to love themselves."

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals AMAZING trick to disguise hair loss after baby Theodore

Peter admits he no longer has this six-pack

MORE: Eamonn Holmes confesses he once tried to break-up with wife Ruth Langsford

While he may not have his six-pack anymore, Peter is still definitely in good shape, which he puts down to "good old-fashioned Rocky-style training." Earlier this year, Peter shocked fans as he confessed that he'd achieved a staggering 13 pound weight loss without dieting at all. Speaking in his new! Magazine column in February, he wrote: "I’ve been training so hard and I’m feeling really good! I’m now 72kgs and that’s excellent for me. Four months ago, I was 78kgs. I haven’t dieted – you know me, I'm not a big fan of diets – but I've been running an hour a day, six days a week." Gushing about how far he'd come, he added: "That’s like seven or eight kilometres a day. I used to hate running, but now I love it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.