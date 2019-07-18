Vogue Williams reveals AMAZING trick to disguise hair loss after baby Theodore This is genius!

Vogue Williams has revealed the amazing trick she uses to help disguise an unfortunate side effect of pregnancy – hair loss. The mum-of-one admitted that she needs a little helping hand to make her hair look fuller, following the birth of her and husband Spencer Matthew's son, Theodore, last September. Revealing her clever trick on her Instagram stories, Vogue showed how her makeup artist applies a light dusting of bronzing powder to her hairline, which helps to give the illusion of thicker locks and camouflage any "bald" patches.

A simple yet effective trick

Showing a close-up of the process, Vogue sat in a chair as her glam-squad got to work to prepare her for a photoshoot. Using a small stippling brush for a natural finish, Vogue's makeup artist gently buffed a similar coloured powder to her hair colour around her hairline. "Just covering up the bits of bald left from Theodore… great!" Vogue explained in the video. The simple trick certainly worked, as Vogue was left with a stunning bouncy ponytail – and not a single bald patch in sight!

What a difference!

The TV presenter and her former Made In Chelsea hubby welcomed Theodore just before 4am on 5 September 2018. Revealing the news on Instagram, Vogue shared a snap of the tot's legs and wrote: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed." And Spencer posted a picture of him clutching their little boy's hand, with a caption almost identical to Vogue's. He said: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed. Couldn’t be more proud of @voguewilliams."

How cute is Theodore!

Meanwhile, Vogue and Spencer are gearing up for some more airtime on the small screen, after they confirmed on Wednesday that a second season of their E4 reality show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too is "coming soon". Sharing a playful snap of herself and Spencer on Instagram, Vogue wrote: "Guess who’s back!!!!! Season two of Spencer and Vogue coming sooooooonnnnnnn."

