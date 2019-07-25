The drink Simon Cowell swears by following dramatic weight loss The America's Got Talent star has changed his lifestyle

Simon Cowell has been working hard to maintain his new healthy lifestyle, which has seen him lose 20Ibs as a result. And on Wednesday night, the X Factor judge was pictured sipping in a low-calorie lager on his way home from Britain's Got Talent: The Champions. Simon was photographed in the back of a limo with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, with a Skinny Lager in his hand. The alcoholic beverage has just 89 calories per bottle, and 72 per cent less carbohydrates than a regular lager. Wearing his trademark high-waisted trousers and a white shirt, Simon looked slimmer than ever.

Simon Cowell is now drinking low calorie lager since his lifestyle change

The dad-of-one has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on his alcohol consumption. Simon opened up about his new eating habits during an interview with Extra, explaining: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten."

Simon wants to keep healthy for his young son Eric

Simon had admitted that cutting down alcohol had been a challenge at first, and that he had asked a doctor for guidance on his drinking. He admitted that it was easier than he thought – and now with his low calorie drinks, it seems he has found a good balance to suit him. The America's Got Talent judge also joked that his son Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water, and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he said.

A health scare in 2017 first prompted Simon to change his lifestyle, after he fell down the stairs at his London home due to low blood pressure. The incident saw him hospitalised, and he later spoke about how the accident had been a wake up call. Talking to The Sun, Simon said: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

