Jane Moore is praised for promoting body confidence with new bikini photo

Loose Women star Jane Moore has been praised by her fans after she opened up about body confidence during her holiday. The Loose Women star shared a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram, and revealed that she very much liked the "flattering snap", but insisted that she didn't look anything like it standing up. The photo - which showed Jane lying down on a lilo in the pool – was accompanied by the message: "I know it’s de rigeur to post photos pointing out whatever you think your flaws are, but I’m too old for all that. So instead, I’m very happy to post a flattering snap when I see one! No, I don't look anything like this standing up (as you can tell from the white stripe on my midriff where, thanks to perfectly normal tummy folds, the sun don't shine) and yes I have cellulite that you can’t see, but so what?"

Loose Women star Jane Moore is currently on holiday in France

Jane continued: "This image is still 'real' - it just happens to be a reclining, artfully shadowed reality captured by The Bloke who likes to take b/w shots on his phone. It's more reminiscent of a painting than a photo, but I really like it so I thought I’d share it. We all have favourite photos of ourselves, don't we? When was YOUR favourite photo taken? Was it a professional one? Or did someone just capture you in a moment?"

Jane Moore was praised after sharing her bikini photo

Many of the star's followers were quick to praise Jane for her honesty, with one writing: "Love your honesty. It's the ones post photos pretending they look fab all the time that get on my wick. We all know they don't look like that doing the weekly shop." Another wrote: "You look absolutely fab in this pic Jane! I always think that the best photos are those that are taken when you are completely off guard. As that’s when the real you is captured." A third added: "Don't explain yourself to other people, just post. You look fab Jane."

Jane has been on holiday in France for the past few days, having taken some much-deserved time off from Loose Women. The journalist has been sharing pictures from her travels, including one of her taking a walk in a vineyard, and another of her posing in front of a pool. The star also revealed that while she has been having a lovely time, she had an allergic reaction to a peach which caused her face and eyes to swell up, resulting in her having to take anti-histamines to help ease her symptoms.

