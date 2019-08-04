Loose Women star Sherrie Hewson receives devastating family news This is so sad…

Loose Women star Sherrie Hewson has revealed that her brother Brett has been diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma and has been given 18 months to live. The Benidorm actress opened up about the moment she was told the devastating news in March. She told the Mirror: "I wouldn't take it in. I think it was my way of dealing with it because I knew I was due on stage and because I just didn't want to believe it. Brett is my big brother who I have always looked up to and he has always led a charmed life. Everything he touched had turned to gold and suddenly I was hearing this. It didn’t make sense."

The star continued: "Part of me wanted to throw everything up in the air and go to him there and then. But another voice in my head said, 'No. You need to keep on earning, girl, because Brett is going to need you now.' You’d better get out here and do your job." Sherrie found out about Brett's illness just before she was due to go on stage at Belfast's Grand Opera House. She went ahead with the performance, explaining: "Part of me wanted to throw everything up in the air and go to him there and then. But another voice in my head said: 'No, you need to keep on earning, girl, because Brett is going to need you now. You'd better get out here and do your job."

The Loose Women star is doing everything she can to raise money for her brother's treatment

Sherrie said that her brother had a nine-hour operation in April to remove the tumour from his brain, but three days later he suffered a blood clot where his tumour had been, and started having radiotherapy and chemotherapy in a bid to keep the cancer at bay. The star is now trying to raise money for her brother's treatment, and that she will "do anything" to get him the best help to prolong his life. She has also rented a house close to her brother, and has arranged to work in a pantomime in the town over Christmas so that they can be together. The actress also became an ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity to raise awareness.

