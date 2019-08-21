Simon Cowell continues to show off dramatic weight loss on red carpet The X Factor judge has slimmed down a lot!

Simon Cowell stepped out on Tuesday evening looking slimmer than ever as he attended the America's Got Talent live shows in California. Posing on the red carpet, the music mogul showcased his toned physique in a fitted black T-shirt and jeans. Over the past few weeks, the dad-of-one has been attracting attention during his public appearances as a result of his impressive 20Ibs weight loss. And Simon wasn't the only person to showcase their new look on the night. Former Britain's Got Talent winner Susan Boyle was also in attendance, looking slim in a black blouse and skinny jeans, which she teamed with a sparkly silver jacket.

The X Factor judge started to take care of his health after a scare in 2017, when he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. The doting dad wants to ensure that he is on top form for the sake of his young son, Eric, five, and opened up about the wake-up call he needed during an appearance on Lorraine. Talking to host Lorraine Kelly, he said: "In a weird way it was a wake-up call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

The X Factor judge wants to stay healthy for his son Eric

In a bid to stay healthy, Simon has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist. He who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption, and of late, Simon has been pictured drinking low calorie lager during evenings out.

Simon and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman split their time between the UK and the USA. The family have recently returned to their home in America following a few weeks in London. They had gone over there so that Simon could film Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, which airs at the beginning of September. Since being back in the USA, the family have been enjoying spending time with their close friends, including Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco, who is the same age as Eric.

