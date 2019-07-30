Simon Cowell looks slimmer than ever in new photo following his weight loss The X Factor judge has turned his lifestyle around following a health scare

Simon Cowell has been working hard to look after his health of late, and has been looking noticeably trimmer during recent public appearances. And on Monday, the music mogul was pictured looking his slimmest yet, in a photo posted on his Britain's Got Talent co-star David Walliams' Instagram account. In the image Simon and David were pictured with their arms around each other while backstage at Britian's Got Talent: The Champions. Simon was wearing a slim fitting T-shirt and jeans, and many of his fans were quick to comment on his weight loss. "Simon is so diddy," one wrote, while another added: "Looking trim you guys, is it the vegan diet?"

Simon Cowell looked his slimmest yet in a new photo with David Walliams

Simon has been committed to changing his lifestyle for the better since a health scare in 2017 and he has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist, who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption. The star decided to make the big change after falling down the stairs at his London home, a fall that was caused by low blood pressure.

The star has overturned his lifestyle for the sake of young son Eric

The star wants to ensure that he is fit and healthy so that he can be there for his young son, Eric. The America's Got Talent judge also joked that Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water, and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he told Extra TV.

The dad-of-one has been in the UK over the past few days while filming Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, which is expected to air later in the year. It includes many familiar faces from past series, including dance troupe MerseyGirls – who reached the semi-finals in 2017. Over the weekend, Simon broke down in tears after being reunited with one of the dancers – Julia Carlilie – who he paid to have life-changing surgery to correct her spine following her time on the show. It was reported that Simon made a speech after being prompted by co-star Amanda Holden, where he praised Julia for her strength, and the group for their friendship and support. Julia went on to thank Simon, telling him that he had made her the happiest she has ever been.

