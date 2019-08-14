Simon Cowell shows off unbelievable weight loss on red carpet Simon, is that you?

Simon Cowell looked slimmer than ever on Tuesday night as he made a rare red carpet appearance for the America's Got Talent quarter finals. The music mogul has lost an incredible 20Ibs after transforming his lifestyle, and looked incredibly slim as he posed for photos ahead of the show, dressed in a grey jumper and black trousers. All eyes were also on Simon's impeccable teeth as he smiled for the camera. The star splits his time between the States and the UK, where he has work commitments in both LA and London. Simon recently returned to America following some time in London while filming for Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, which is set to air in September.

Simon Cowell showcased his slim physique on the red carpet

This isn't the first time that Simon's weight has got everyone talking. The star has been looking a lot trimmer over the past few months, as a result of changing his diet. The X Factor judge fell down the stairs back in 2017 after suffering from low blood pressure, and it was the wake up call he needed to get healthier for the sake of his young son Eric, five. While on Lorraine, Simon spoke about the incident, explaining: "In a weird way it was a wake up call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

The star has lost 20Ibs after transforming his lifestyle

In a bid to stay healthy, Simon has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist. He who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption, and of late, Simon has been pictured drinking low calorie lager during evenings out. The America's Got Talent judge also joked that Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water, and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he told Extra TV.

