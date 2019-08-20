Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she's launching a beauty brand of her very own She does it all

Just when you thought you couldn't love Mille Bobby Brown any more, she announces that she's going to be launching her own vegan beauty brand. We. Are. In. Awe. She might only be 15 years old, but the sky is truly the limit for this young actress, and she shows absolutely no sign of slowing down. Inspired by her great grandmother, the new line will be named Florence by Mills, and when speaking to WWD about her latest venture Millie explained: "I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things."

All of Millie's makeup will be vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-certified, but most importantly it will be geared towards younger skin. That means you, Gen Z-ers! Millie continued: "I’ve been in a make-up chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people." By the sound of it, Millie won't be creating anything too heavy or thick, which means that our skin can finally breathe!

Millie announced all the details on her Instagram

The big announcement came earlier on Tuesday, with Millie taking to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers about her new brand. Millie wrote: "So here it is, Florence by Mills. Literally the love of my life, I can't begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. Two years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with you all! Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, oh and also follow @florencebymills ily."

Needless to say, payday can't come quickly enough.

