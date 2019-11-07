Peter Andre shares rare gym picture with wife Emily MacDonagh The couple who work out together, stay together!

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh made sure they pencilled in some quality time together - by heading to the gym on Wednesday! The couple, who have been married since 2015, posed for a sweet selfie following their fitness session, with Peter sharing the snap on his Instagram Stories. "Gym bunnies. Sweat it out, " he wrote. The loved-up pair are doting parents to five-year-old daughter Amelia and a son Theo, who will turn three this month. Peter also shares 12-year-old Princess and 14-year-old Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter Andre shared this snap with his wife Emily

Meanwhile, the gym post comes shortly after Peter uploaded another picture with his wife Emily and their two children from the set of last Thursday's Halloween episode of This Morning. The couple rarely share photos of their kids on social media - and while their faces are never shown, this new snap was certainly a welcome surprise! The photo also saw the young family pose alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who were dressed in Wizard of Oz costumes. "I'm not really a wizard but I am from Oz," wrote Peter in the caption. "What a lovely morning. Thanks @hollywilloughby @schofe Emily and the kids loved it @itv @thismorning."

The 46-year-old star covered his children's faces with pumpkin emojis. He previously revealed that it was his wife Emily's decision not to post photos of their faces, telling Closer magazine: "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well. Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

Elsewhere, during a recent chat with HELLO!, Peter was asked about him and wife's busy schedules. "Because I'm doing Good Morning Britain at the moment, filling in for Richard Arnold, I'm kind of reporting on this tomorrow morning. Sometimes our hours are different but we're good a team – a great team," he said.

