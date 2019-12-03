CBD chewing gum now exists if you want to jump on Kim Kardashian’s latest craze Would chew believe it?!

CBD Oil is everywhere at the moment; whether it’s found in your mid-morning snack or your night-time beauty regime, it seems we all can’t get enough of it. But if you’re a little bit apprehensive about giving up your Dairy Milk for a hemp-infused bar and spent too many years perfecting your skincare routine to jump on the latest craze, there’s a new product to get on the bandwagon: CBD chewing gum. Yes, really.

Bearing in mind the #cbd hashtag on Instagram has over 8 million posts and Kim Kardashian threw a CBD-themed baby shower (and as we all know, when Kim K gets involved, everyone gets involved), it looks like the trend isn’t going away. CBD chewing gum, brought to you by Blockhead, has described itself as one of the UK’s "most innovative confectionery brands", and the gum allows you to try the trend in small doses. Each piece contains 3mg of CBD, and you can obviously take more as desired. It's also aspartame-free and peppermint flavoured, so I don't know about chew, but we're heading straight to Holland & Barrett.

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is an active ingredient in cannabis derived from the hemp plant, and it’s known to impart a feeling of relaxation without any psychoactive symptoms. When quizzed by People how Kim gets through her exhausting life, she explained: "I just say CBD. But I do. It really has gotten me through a lot. It’s saved my life. Even to sleep at night. I like the gummies. I will just use a little bit and fall asleep". Well, the trend is certainly not going away, and a study by Forbes earlier this year estimated that the CBD industry could reach $20billion by 2024 - reckon Kim had any say in that...?

You can buy the gum in Morrison's, WHSmith, Holland & Barrett, Ocado, Amazon, and blockhead.store for £4.99 a pack.