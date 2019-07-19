A rising trend for CBD-infused drinks sees the launch of a new tea with botanical hemp CBD extract Tea with a twist

Brace yourself HELLO! readers… the soft drinks market just stepped up a gear. Brand Botanic Lab has launched the UK’s first cannabidiol botanical tea drink called Dutch Courage. The drink features sour cheery, floral hibiscus – and that not so common ingredient, botanical hemp CBD extract. CBD is one of many ‘cannabinoids’ that make up the cannabis sativa plant, having received much attention for its potentially beneficial uses. Before we all get too carried away, CBD isn’t psychoactive so won’t get you high. The people at Botanical Lab have taken the healthy bits of cannabis and put them in a drink.

CBD has been in the news a lot lately, with the benefits said to range from reducing anxiety to improving sleep quality and helping appetite. Each Dutch Courage tea drink contains 5mg of hemp CBD extract, is sourced from hemp grown in Europe, and costs £1.99. It’s available to buy at of Waitrose, Selfridges, Holland & Barrett, Ocado, Co-Op and EAT.

Botanic Lab Founder Rebekah Hall said: “Consumers are increasingly bypassing alcohol in favour of soft drink options, but even in this day and age the non-alcohol choices are limited, boring and frankly a little flaccid. The introduction of this Social Lubricants botanical tea range is what we have been waiting for. Incorporating one of the most talked-about and culturally significant plant ingredients of the last 100 years, Dutch Courage is a ground-breaking drink.”

Botanic Lab’s Social Lubricants range also includes Latin Lover (Yerba Maté), Yin Yang Yuzu (Green Tea) and Aztec Aphrodisiac (Damiana) - all free from refined sugars, artificial colours, flavours and sweeteners.