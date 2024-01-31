Kim Kardashian gave fans an unfiltered look at her battle with psoriasis when she shared a "painful" update about her struggles with the autoimmune disorder.

The 43-year-old – who was diagnosed with the condition in 2011 – took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to document a flare-up on her right calf, revealing her inflamed skin.

"How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys," she said as she panned the camera over her leg.

"It's like all up my leg and I don't know what's happening, but I got to figure this out… this is crazy."

Captioning the first clip, Kim wrote: "Not gonna lie, this is painful. Not sure what my triggers are I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks."

In another clip, Kim added: "I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and my thigh, so I just know it's time to figure this out."

Captioning the second clip, she added: "Just wanted to share my journey with you guys #psorasissukcs."

In a third video, Kim stood in front of a mirror and joked that the inflamed rash on her leg resembled the shape of a heart – just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Am I tripping or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine's Day? Kind of, right? Like I think I totally see it," she said.

"Lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis for Valentine's Day," Kim added.

Kim has been open about her journey with the condition, which causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, and scalp, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Earlier this month, she defended her use of tanning beds when she was criticized for having one in her office. However, Kim defended herself and explained how the UVB rays help soothe her condition.

"I have psoriasis, " she wrote on Instagram. "It really helps when it's bad. But I don't use it too often."

In 2019, the mom-of-four penned a heartfelt essay on her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website, explaining the physical distress having psoriasis has caused her.

Kim revealed that although it went away during her pregnancies, afterward it crept back all over her face and body and left her unable to use her hands. "One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone," she said,

"I woke up that morning and I still couldn’t pick up my phone. I was freaking out – I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly."

The reality star has overhauled her lifestyle to try and help her skin condition. "I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant-based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies," she explained.

"With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum."

As for the visual effect of the condition, Kim confessed that she still gets insecure but stressed that covering it up is just as okay as embracing it. "I am fine with showing it off and other times I don't want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup," she revealed.

"If you have psoriasis, you can't let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over."

