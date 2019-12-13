Kim Kardashian reveals she had five surgeries in under two years following pregnancy Kim gave birth to two of her children, North and Saint

Kim Kardashian has been open about the difficulties she faced during her pregnancies with daughter North and son Saint. But now, the reality TV star has revealed that she underwent five operations within a year and a half to "fix the damage" caused by carrying her children. Kim suffered from preeclampsia or toxaemia while she was pregnant, and following the birth of North, her placenta failed to deliver and dangerously grew inside her. Despite managing to naturally deliver her second child, she was left needing multiple surgeries to "fix the damage" caused by the condition.

"When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mum's organs start to shut down. The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labour - they induced me. North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early," the 39-year-old, who shares her kids with husband Kanye West, said in a promotional video for her new SKIMS campaign.

Kim delivered North and Saint despite complications during her pregnancies

She continued: "After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter. After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside." She recalled: "I asked my doctors, 'Can I do it one more time?" And they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you – that would be like malpractice'."

Kim has four children with husband Kanye West

Kim turned to surrogates for the birth of her third and fourth child: daughter Chicago, one, and son Psalm, seven months. Despite the difficulty she faced with her pregnancies and labour, the media mogul admitted it was all "worth it" for her children. "I'm so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me – they came to me," she added. "I'm so thankful for surrogates. I'm really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it."

