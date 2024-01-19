Kim Kardashian shares shocking 'ego-centric' tour of office complete with sunbed

Kim Kardashian's tour of her SKIMS office is a sight to behold - but "of course" is it. The reality TV star stunned fans by sharing a video of herself giving a walking tour of her expansive workplace on TikTok.

But there were multiple reasons why viewers were left in disbelief. In the eye-opening clip below, Kim moves from one head-turning feature to another, and it all begins with a wall of every magazine cover she has ever graced.

The 43-year-old embraced the "of course" trend which involves filling in the blanks, "I'm a BLANK, of course I BLANK," to poke fun of stereotypes and tease the quirks of her profession and personality.

But her extravagant headquarters left many fans shocked by its contents.

Although Kim was mocking herself, there were a number of comments from fans who felt the video was "ego-centric" and her office was unnecessarily over-the-top. "My mouth just dropped," wrote one, as a second remarked: "What the [expletive]!" and a third added: "Her office is bigger than my apartment complex."

© Allen Berezovsky Kim's OTT office stunned fans

Many others were concerned that Kim had a sunbed in her office which she proudly climbed into and posed in her dressing gown. "If Kim Kardashian is using a tanning bed does that mean it's safe again?" asked one fan, while numerous others quipped: "The tanning bed shocked me," and there were crying face emojis next to "tanning bed" comments.

Others defended Kim and pointed out that the bed may be to help her psoriasis. The autoimmune condition causes inflamed and scaly patches on the skin and UVB rays can help clear it up.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim confessed to using a tanning bed

Dr Paul Banwell, the founder and previous head of The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Unit (MASCU) in East Grinstead spoke to HELLO! about the dangers of using a tanning bed: "The younger you are when you get a sunburn, sadly the greater the risk of skin cancer," he said.

"Sunbed use is a highly predictive marker of future skin cancer formation and a previous history always puts us on red alert when patients explain this.

© Getty Kim suffers from psoriasis

"We know that skin cancer is caused by exposure to the Solar Constant – ie. the combination of ultraviolet radiation (UV-A and UV-B), infrared (IR) and visible light from the sun. Intense exposure via sunbed use also dramatically increases risk of skin cancer formation (between 30-70%) and thus avoidance of sunbeds is mandatory," explained Dr Banwell.

"Sunbeds bring on premature aging, wrinkling of the skin, eye problems and a high risk of skin cancer."

Dr. Banwell calls for sunbeds to be banned altogether in the UK, and added: "I have noticed an increase in patients coming to me for mole removal and skin cancer who have used sunbeds. In Australia, sunbeds are already banned, we could save thousands of lives if we ban them in the UK too. I advise people not to use sunbeds."

