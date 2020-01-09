Shayne Ward and fiancee Sophie Austin lose an impressive six stone

Shayne Ward has opened up about his fitness regime with his fiancée Sophie Austin, confessing they have shed an impressive six stone between them. Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday morning, the former Coronation Street actor confessed that he and his Hollyoaks star partner took up intense workouts and started cooking from scratch last year in a bid to change their lifestyle. "Sophie is doing it with me. She cooks fresh food every single day, I've lost over three and a half, she's lost three stone," he shared.

Shayne Ward and fiancée Sophie Austin pictured in September 2019

Surprised by his admission, host Lorraine Kelly gasped: "And look at you now though. I tell you what, you still look pretty good to me in that towel there. You look alright." The 35-year-old then explained: "A lot of it is common sense and food. It's very easy to fall into the trap."

Asked about his exit on Corrie, he added: "It was incredible and rightly so. We had to tackle such a scary taboo - that guys don't talk and still don't talk. I still get inundated with incredible messages of bravery from men saying thank you and the whole team as a collective."

The former X Factor winner has been engaged to Sophie since December 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willow, at the end of 2016. There is no doubt that Shayne is a doting family man, and he opened up about his happy family life during an appearance on This Morning in June 2017. He said: "I just love her so much. I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow."

Both Shayne and Sophie are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. After Shayne's departure from Corrie, the former Hollyoaks star shared a photo of the actor and their daughter Willow walking hand-in-hand on the Coronation Street set. "So here we are at the end of this long journey, one that I'm so, so proud of you for taking," she said.

