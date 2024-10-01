Katy Perry reveals diet secret that helped her lose 20lbs

Katy Perry has undergone a body transformation over the last several months, reportedly losing a whopping 20lbs.

The 39-year-old is said to have cut out sugar and processed foods and has started working out alongside her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

In a recent Instagram post detailing a day in her life in the run-up to her performance at the AFL Grand Final in Australia, Katy shared one of her diet secrets.

The Roar singer revealed that she consumes several eggs a day, opting for the protein-rich snack instead of unhealthy options.

"I eat a lot of hard-boiled eggs because they are a great source of protein," she said while standing in front of a table full of breakfast items.

Katy has even devised her own way to crack an egg, explaining: "I don't crack them on [the plate], I go like this [cracks on forehead]."

© Instagram Katy eats several hard-boiled eggs a day

She jokingly added: "Ouch, that one really hurt, and it had some juice in it."

During the video, Katy could also be seen cracking a hard-boiled egg on her forehead as she sat in a chair getting her hair and makeup done.

Katy tries to follow Orlando's lead and eat "clean" foods like chicken or fish with plenty of fruit and vegetables, nuts and seeds.

"[Orlando] definitely is very goal-minded about everything with the way he eats and works out," Katy told Women's Health in January.

© Getty Images Katy has reportedly lost 20lbs

"I'm probably one-fourth or one-fifth of what he is, so he is super dedicated and I'm more of a maintaining mother."

Elaborating on her diet, Katy explained that she always begins her day with a glass of water and apple cider vinegar followed by celery juice.

She will then have a banana or hard-boiled eggs for breakfast followed by a protein with salad or soup for lunch.

© Shutterstock Katy has cut out sugar and processed foods

Dinner consists of a simple meal like grilled chicken with quinoa and asparagus, but she will treat herself to pasta once or twice a week.

One significant change Katy has made to her lifestyle is "eating earlier".

© Instagram Katy works out three to four times a week

"I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great," she told the outlet.

"I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock and anyone that tries to make [a] reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, 'I'm out,' it's too much."

© Instagram Katy makes sure she eats earlier in the day

Katy will exercise three to four times a week, but she admits working out isn't her "favorite" thing to do.

"It's not my favorite thing to do with the world unless I'm dancing or I'm snowboarding or I'm doing something that's kind of masked," she told the publication. Her activities of choice include hiking, pickleball, and candlelight yoga.

© TikTok Katy enjoys hiking and yoga

Katy admitted that instead of spending her free time working out, she would much rather dedicate it to her daughter, Daisy Dove, four.

"I wanna give any extra moments I have to being present and being a mother," she said, adding that working out "ends up on the back burner here and there."