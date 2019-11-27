Loose Women star Denise Welch shared the details of a royal theft she committed a few years ago and has kept quiet about until now. The actress and presenter admitted on Wednesday's episode of the show that she helped herself to some toilet paper while attending an event at Sunninghill Park, which was the Duke of York's official residence between 1990 and 2004.

The Loose Women panellist met the Duke of York more than once

The former Coronation Street star revealed: "We went to his house as part of charity thing I was involved in – I don't like him now, but I did quite like him then. Anyway, we went to his house in Sunninghill and he had been split up from Sarah Ferguson for quite some time. And I was astonished that everything was still him and Fergie. All the photos were him and Fergie, everything, so I went to the toilet and I sadly did steal some toilet paper because it was embossed with A and S on every sheet. I didn't take the actual roll because obviously there were lots of people there and I wasn't so selfish, but I did take quite a few bits. He also gave me a woolly, which I tried to steal because I was freezing... but he asked for it back."

Denise said that Prince Andrew's toilet paper was embossed with his and Sarah Ferguson's initials

The rebellious streak may be in Denise's genes as her son Matthew Healy from band The 1975 broke the law in Dubai back in August – for a very good reason. The singer was performing a concert when he briefly left the stage and kissed a male audience member on the lips, which is a prohibited act under the Emirates' ban on homosexuality. The crowd cheered, but the band is unlikely to be invited back. Matthew tweeted a few days later: "Thank you Dubai, you were amazing. I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my 'behaviour' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again."

