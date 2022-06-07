Pride Month 2022: 9 brands to shop this month to show your support

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

June is the official Pride Month across the globe - and what better way to kick off the celebrations than by doing your bit to support the LGBTQ+ community. Tons of brands are releasing fun and unique pride-inspired products, from customised Converse to rainbow beauty products - donating the profits to various LGBTQ+ charities. To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up the best items to shop now to show your support for Pride Month 2022.

RELATED: 12 binge-worthy LGBTQ+ shows you need to watch

SHOP: The John Lewis summer holiday outfits you need for your next trip

Best Pride gifts

Ugg's rainbow sliders for Pride

Fluffy Pride sliders, £55, UGG

Footwear brand Ugg is supporting Switchboard this June, a charity and helpline run by LGBTQ+ volunteers to provide safe spaces and ongoing support for the community. To mark Pride month, Ugg has released a selection of pride-inspired fluffy rainbow sliders - and they’re perfect footwear for wearing at home or out and about.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Lottie London's Pride collection

Proud to Be Lottie palette, £5.95, Lottie London

Lottie London’s pride collection is giving us major festival inspo - with heart stamp eyeliners, face gems and an eyeshadow palette filled with matte and shimmer shades. 10% of the profits made from the collection in June will be donated to Kaleidoscope Trust, an LGBTQ+ charity supporting the human rights of people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Abbott Lyon's rainbow jewellery

Custom rainbow tennis bracelet, £75, Abbott Lyon

Abbott Lyon is also donating to Switchboard, with 100% of proceeds from their pride collection going to the charity. The brand has released a range of customisable jewellery pieces - and our favourite is this pretty rainbow tennis bracelet.

MORE: 28 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

Levi’s Let Us Love print

Levi's Pride Liberation trucker jacket, £130, Levi's

We’re so ready to add this gorgeous denim jacket to our summer wardrobe. The back features an embroidered print reading ‘Let us Love’ in rainbow colours - and the relaxed fit is perfect for throwing on to elevate any outfit. Levi’s donate $100,000 annually to Outright Action International, a human rights charity supporting LGBTQ+ people globally.

Spotlight Oral Care rainbow toothbrush

Spotlight Oral Care limited edition rainbow toothbrush, £96, LookFantastic

Shop this Spotlight Oral Care limited edition electric toothbrush which comes with three replacement heads and a travel case. The rainbow toothbrush will brighten up your bathroom with its colourful design - and 100% of the proceeds made will be donated to LGBTQ+ charities.

Jean Paul Gaultier's Pride fragrance

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Pride Collector 125ml eau de toilette, £72, LookFantastic

Fragrance brand Jean Paul Gaultier has released a pride-inspired interpretation of the brand’s iconic bottle in celebration of Pride month - and we’re obsessed with the rainbow design. The entirety of the profits made from the limited edition eau de toilette will be donated to the charity Akt, which helps to provide safe accommodation for young LGBTQ+ people.

Converse Pride collection

Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Pride by You shoes, £75, Converse

Converse’s Pride 2022 collection is full of cool footwear and clothing items in a range of designs. Our favourite is the Chuck Taylor All Star pride shoes - the print can be customised by you, and the rainbow-coloured sole is just stunning!

READ: 25 summer outfit ideas for men: The trends, holiday clothes & accessories

Barry M Pride nail colours

Barry M Full of Pride gift set, £20, ASOS

Celebrate Pride month with this rainbow nail varnish collection from Barry M. The colourful varnishes have a high-shine gel finish, along with a quick-drying formula. 20% of the profit for each set sold will be donated to the charity Akt.

New Look unisex T-shirt Pride designs

Pride Express Yourself charity t-shirt, £12.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

New Look is supporting pride month with the release of unisex t-shirts in a range of stylish, rainbow-inspired designs. All profits will go to the LGBT Foundation - and the tees are a great wardrobe staple.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.